Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:RLMD) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.79 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:RLMD) will report earnings per share of ($0.79) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Relmada Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.83) to ($0.73). Relmada Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.38) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 107.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Relmada Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.27) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.46) to ($3.03). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($4.82) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.45) to ($3.49). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Relmada Therapeutics.

Shares of RLMD opened at $39.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.30. Relmada Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $54.00.

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing drugs to treat central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate, d-Methadone, is being developed as a rapidly acting, oral agent for the treatment of depression, neuropathic pain, and/or other potential CNS pathological conditions.

