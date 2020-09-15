-$0.22 Earnings Per Share Expected for PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) to announce earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for PAR Technology’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the lowest is ($0.29). PAR Technology posted earnings per share of ($0.26) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that PAR Technology will report full year earnings of ($0.88) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.65). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.71) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.16) to ($0.25). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow PAR Technology.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The software maker reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $45.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.83 million. PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 15.91% and a negative return on equity of 26.61%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of PAR Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Roth Capital upgraded shares of PAR Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PAR Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of PAR Technology from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of PAR Technology from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PAR Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.17.

NYSE PAR opened at $41.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.93 and a 200-day moving average of $25.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 3.41. The stock has a market cap of $763.26 million, a PE ratio of -23.10 and a beta of 1.52. PAR Technology has a 52-week low of $9.64 and a 52-week high of $42.72.

In related news, CFO Bryan A. Menar sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $163,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,640.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAR. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in PAR Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in PAR Technology by 62.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,420 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in PAR Technology by 111.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,568 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,566 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 73.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,309 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,530 shares during the last quarter. 89.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PAR Technology Company Profile

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides management technology solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) technology solutions, including cloud-based, software-as-a-service Brink and on-premise POS PixelPoint solutions, and its POS hardware platforms, as well as installation, technical, and maintenance support services.

