iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) Short Interest Up 129.3% in August

iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,250,000 shares, a growth of 129.3% from the August 15th total of 981,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 639,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 78,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after buying an additional 26,340 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF during the second quarter worth $1,862,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF in the first quarter worth $51,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF by 60.6% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 42,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 16,161 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF in the second quarter valued at $31,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF stock opened at $36.09 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.78 and its 200 day moving average is $31.84. iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF has a one year low of $23.58 and a one year high of $37.09.

