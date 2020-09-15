Marathon Gold Corporation (OTCMKTS:BONXF) Short Interest Update

Marathon Gold Corporation (OTCMKTS:BONXF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 55,900 shares, an increase of 126.3% from the August 15th total of 24,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 148,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Separately, Pi Financial cut their price objective on shares of Marathon Gold from $2.80 to $2.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 28th.

Get Marathon Gold alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS BONXF opened at $0.96 on Tuesday. Marathon Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.45 and a fifty-two week high of $2.01.

Bonterra Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of natural resource properties in Canada. It explores primarily for gold deposits. The Company's projects include the Gladiator Deposit, the Moroy Deposit and Bonterra Mill, and the Barry Deposit located in the provinces of Quebec, Canada.

Featured Story: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.