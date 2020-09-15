Pure Energy Minerals Ltd (OTCMKTS:PEMIF) Short Interest Up 125.6% in August

Pure Energy Minerals Ltd (OTCMKTS:PEMIF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,500 shares, a growth of 125.6% from the August 15th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 383,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS PEMIF opened at $0.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.09 and a 200-day moving average of $0.06. Pure Energy Minerals has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.17.
Pure Energy Minerals Company Profile
