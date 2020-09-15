Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) Short Interest Update

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 57,000 shares, an increase of 124.4% from the August 15th total of 25,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 85,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

In other news, CEO Andrew Spodek bought 3,195 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.75 per share, with a total value of $43,931.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 637,058 shares in the company, valued at $8,759,547.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 28.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 29,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 2,248 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 98,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after buying an additional 31,251 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $136,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 342.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 43,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 33,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PSTL opened at $15.53 on Tuesday. Postal Realty Trust has a one year low of $10.84 and a one year high of $19.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.74 million, a PE ratio of -37.88 and a beta of 0.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.28.

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.28). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Postal Realty Trust will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. This is a positive change from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley increased their price target on Postal Realty Trust from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Postal Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Postal Realty Trust in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Compass Point lowered Postal Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Postal Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that will own and manage properties leased to the United States Postal Service, or USPS. Upon completion of the offering and related formation transactions, the Company will own and manage an initial portfolio of 271 postal properties located in 41 states comprising 871,843 net leasable interior square feet, all of which are leased to the USPS, and through its taxable REIT subsidiary will provide fee-based third party property management services for an additional 404 postal properties leased to the USPS and owned by family members of Andrew Spodek, the Company's chief executive officer, and their partners.

