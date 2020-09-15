Serabi Gold (LON:SRB) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $82.28

Serabi Gold PLC (LON:SRB) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $82.28 and traded as high as $113.00. Serabi Gold shares last traded at $113.00, with a volume of 115,199 shares trading hands.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Serabi Gold in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd.

The firm has a market cap of $65.15 million and a P/E ratio of 10.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 94.28 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 82.28.

Serabi Gold plc primarily engages in the exploration, mining, and development of gold projects in Brazil and the United Kingdom. It also explores for copper deposits. The company's primary assets include the Palito mining complex covering an area of approximately 50, 800 hectares; and the Coringa gold project covering an area of approximately 13, 000 hectares located in the Tapajos region of northern Brazil.

