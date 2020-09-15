Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $284.82

Direct Line Insurance Group PLC (LON:DLG) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $284.82 and traded as high as $304.40. Direct Line Insurance Group shares last traded at $298.70, with a volume of 1,806,347 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DLG shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Direct Line Insurance Group to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from GBX 330 ($4.31) to GBX 320 ($4.18) in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 341 ($4.46) target price for the company. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.57) target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 331.64 ($4.33).

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 305.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 284.82. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion and a PE ratio of 10.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.80, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th were issued a GBX 21.80 ($0.28) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.68%. This is a boost from Direct Line Insurance Group’s previous dividend of $14.40. Direct Line Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.76%.

About Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG)

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. The company offers personal motor, home, and rescue insurance products, as well as other personal line insurance products, including travel, pet, and creditor products; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

