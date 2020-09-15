IDOX (LON:IDOX) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $42.44

IDOX plc (LON:IDOX)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $42.44 and traded as high as $48.00. IDOX shares last traded at $47.05, with a volume of 14,803 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IDOX. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of IDOX in a report on Monday, June 15th. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of IDOX in a report on Monday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 68 ($0.89) target price on the stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $208.63 million and a PE ratio of 470.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.14, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 47.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 42.44.

IDOX (LON:IDOX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 15th. The company reported GBX (0.23) ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that IDOX plc will post 480 earnings per share for the current year.

IDOX Company Profile (LON:IDOX)

Idox plc, through its subsidiaries, provides software solutions and information services for the management of local government and other organizations worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Public Sector Software, Engineering Information Management, Content, Digital, and Health. It offers tools to manage information and knowledge, documents, content, business processes, and workflow, as well as connects directly with the citizens through the Web; elections management solutions; and decision support content, which include grants and planning policy information, as well as corporate compliance services.

