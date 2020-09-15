Quadrise Fuels International (LON:QFI) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.94

Quadrise Fuels International Plc (LON:QFI)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.94 and traded as high as $2.74. Quadrise Fuels International shares last traded at $2.73, with a volume of 3,102,718 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Quadrise Fuels International in a research note on Monday, September 7th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2.46 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.72 million and a P/E ratio of -5.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.33, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Quadrise Fuels International plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets emulsion fuel for use in power generation, industrial and marine diesel engines, and steam generation applications in the United Kingdom. It produces oil-in-water emulsion-based asphalts and fuels through its Multiphase Superfine Atomised Residue technology as a substitute for conventional heavy fuel oil.

