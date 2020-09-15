CLS (LON:CLI) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $205.57

Shares of CLS Holdings plc (LON:CLI) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $205.57 and traded as high as $209.50. CLS shares last traded at $208.50, with a volume of 820,934 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.40) price objective on shares of CLS in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 225 ($2.94) target price on shares of CLS in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 225 ($2.94) price objective on shares of CLS in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.27) price objective on shares of CLS in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 200.96 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 205.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $849.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.86, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

CLS (LON:CLI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported GBX 5.30 ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CLS Holdings plc will post 1400 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a GBX 2.35 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a yield of 1.14%. CLS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.82%.

CLS Company Profile (LON:CLI)

CLS Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of commercial properties in the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and France. It operates in two segments, Investment Property and Other Investments. The company also invests a hotel; and corporate bonds, shares, and other corporate investments.

