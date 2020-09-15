Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $27.95

Capital Power Corp (TSE:CPX)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $27.95 and traded as high as $28.67. Capital Power shares last traded at $28.35, with a volume of 365,106 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Capital Power from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. AltaCorp Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Capital Power in a report on Monday, July 6th. Raymond James increased their price target on Capital Power from C$36.00 to C$36.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Capital Power from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Capital Power from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$34.64.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion and a P/E ratio of -41.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$28.79 and a 200-day moving average of C$27.95.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C($0.15). The company had revenue of C$397.00 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Capital Power Corp will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital Power

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. It owns approximately 5,100 megawatts of power generation capacity.

