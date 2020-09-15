Abcam (LON:ABC) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,282.11

Abcam Plc (LON:ABC) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1,282.11 and traded as high as $1,385.00. Abcam shares last traded at $1,382.00, with a volume of 581,502 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms recently commented on ABC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Abcam from GBX 1,188 ($15.52) to GBX 1,400 ($18.29) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Abcam in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating on shares of Abcam in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Abcam from GBX 1,400 ($18.29) to GBX 1,350 ($17.64) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,336 ($17.46).

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,296.76 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,282.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.00, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 65.81.

Abcam plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes research-grade antibodies and associated protein research tools worldwide. The company primarily offers primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA, matched antibody pairs and multiplex immunoassays; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex miRNA assays.

