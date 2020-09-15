Abcam (LON:ABC) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,282.11

Posted by on Sep 15th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Abcam Plc (LON:ABC) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1,282.11 and traded as high as $1,385.00. Abcam shares last traded at $1,382.00, with a volume of 581,502 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms recently commented on ABC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Abcam from GBX 1,188 ($15.52) to GBX 1,400 ($18.29) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Abcam in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating on shares of Abcam in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Abcam from GBX 1,400 ($18.29) to GBX 1,350 ($17.64) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,336 ($17.46).

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,296.76 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,282.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.00, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 65.81.

Abcam Company Profile (LON:ABC)

Abcam plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes research-grade antibodies and associated protein research tools worldwide. The company primarily offers primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA, matched antibody pairs and multiplex immunoassays; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex miRNA assays.

Further Reading: What is the downside to momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Abcam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abcam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Marathon Gold Corporation Short Interest Update
Marathon Gold Corporation Short Interest Update
Pure Energy Minerals Ltd Short Interest Up 125.6% in August
Pure Energy Minerals Ltd Short Interest Up 125.6% in August
Postal Realty Trust Short Interest Update
Postal Realty Trust Short Interest Update
OTSUKA HOLDINGS/ADR Short Interest Up 123.1% in August
OTSUKA HOLDINGS/ADR Short Interest Up 123.1% in August
Serabi Gold Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $82.28
Serabi Gold Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $82.28
Direct Line Insurance Group Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $284.82
Direct Line Insurance Group Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $284.82


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report