Anglesey Mining (LON:AYM) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.70

Anglesey Mining Plc (LON:AYM)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.70 and traded as low as $1.42. Anglesey Mining shares last traded at $1.48, with a volume of 1,896,158 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of $2.94 million and a P/E ratio of -14.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.27.

About Anglesey Mining (LON:AYM)

Anglesey Mining plc, a mining company, engages in exploring, evaluating, and developing mineral properties. The company owns a 100% interest in the Parys Mountain underground zinc-copper-lead-silver-gold deposit in North Wales, the United Kingdom. It also has a 12% interest in the Labrador iron project located in Labrador and Quebec; and 6% interest in the Grangesberg iron ore mine situated in Bergslagen district of central Sweden.

