Reitmans (TSE:RET) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.42

Reitmans Limited (TSE:RET)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.42 and traded as low as $0.19. Reitmans shares last traded at $0.19, with a volume of 20,000 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of $8.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 188.87.

Reitmans (TSE:RET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported C($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$104.71 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Reitmans Limited will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Reitmans (Canada) Limited primarily engages in the retail of women's wearing apparel in Canada. Its products include shirts, blouses, pants, dresses, skirts, sweaters, outerwear, activewear, lingerie, and accessories. The company also offers apparel for men. It serves customers through retail and e-commerce channels, under the Reitmans, Addition Elle, Penningtons, RW & CO., Thyme Maternity, and Hyba brand names.

