Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.62

Secure Energy Services Inc (TSE:SES)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.62 and traded as low as $1.30. Secure Energy Services shares last traded at $1.34, with a volume of 222,260 shares.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$1.50 to C$2.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Raymond James set a C$2.10 price target on shares of Secure Energy Services and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$3.00 to C$2.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$3.00 to C$3.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$3.04.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.75, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $212.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.62.

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.12) by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$291.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$457.90 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Secure Energy Services Inc will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Secure Energy Services Inc provides integrated and specialized services to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating in the Western and the United States. The company's Processing, Recovery and Disposal division owns and operates midstream infrastructure that provides services, such as storing, shipping, clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, marketing of oil, treatment, oilfield waste processing, landfill disposal, and produced and waste water disposal, as well as the purchase and resale of oil.

