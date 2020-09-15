First US Bancshares (NASDAQ:FUSB) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $7.09

Posted by on Sep 15th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Shares of First US Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:FUSB) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.09 and traded as low as $6.38. First US Bancshares shares last traded at $6.70, with a volume of 1,324 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered First US Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.09. The firm has a market cap of $41.39 million, a PE ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 1.52.

First US Bancshares (NASDAQ:FUSB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. First US Bancshares had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 4.23%. The business had revenue of $9.95 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First US Bancshares stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of First US Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:FUSB) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,674 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 1.34% of First US Bancshares worth $503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.73% of the company’s stock.

About First US Bancshares (NASDAQ:FUSB)

First US Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First US Bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW accounts, money market demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time deposits.

Featured Article: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for First US Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First US Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Marathon Gold Corporation Short Interest Update
Marathon Gold Corporation Short Interest Update
Pure Energy Minerals Ltd Short Interest Up 125.6% in August
Pure Energy Minerals Ltd Short Interest Up 125.6% in August
Postal Realty Trust Short Interest Update
Postal Realty Trust Short Interest Update
OTSUKA HOLDINGS/ADR Short Interest Up 123.1% in August
OTSUKA HOLDINGS/ADR Short Interest Up 123.1% in August
Serabi Gold Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $82.28
Serabi Gold Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $82.28
Direct Line Insurance Group Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $284.82
Direct Line Insurance Group Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $284.82


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report