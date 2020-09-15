First US Bancshares (NASDAQ:FUSB) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $7.09

Shares of First US Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:FUSB) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.09 and traded as low as $6.38. First US Bancshares shares last traded at $6.70, with a volume of 1,324 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered First US Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.09. The firm has a market cap of $41.39 million, a PE ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 1.52.

First US Bancshares (NASDAQ:FUSB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. First US Bancshares had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 4.23%. The business had revenue of $9.95 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First US Bancshares stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of First US Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:FUSB) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,674 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 1.34% of First US Bancshares worth $503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.73% of the company’s stock.

About First US Bancshares (NASDAQ:FUSB)

First US Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First US Bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW accounts, money market demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time deposits.

