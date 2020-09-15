Newriver Reit (LON:NRR) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $72.74

Newriver Reit PLC (LON:NRR) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $72.74 and traded as low as $50.10. Newriver Reit shares last traded at $51.00, with a volume of 1,276,743 shares.

Several research firms have issued reports on NRR. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Newriver Reit in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on Newriver Reit from GBX 90 ($1.18) to GBX 76 ($0.99) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Newriver Reit from GBX 80 ($1.05) to GBX 88 ($1.15) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Shore Capital reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of Newriver Reit in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Newriver Reit in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 113.14 ($1.48).

The company has a market cap of $157.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 60.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 72.74.

NewRiver REIT plc (‘NewRiver') is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust specializing in buying, managing, developing and recycling convenience-led, community-focused retail and leisure assets throughout the UK. Our £1.3 billion portfolio covers over 9 million sq ft and comprises 34 community shopping centres, 19 conveniently located retail parks and over 650 community pubs.

