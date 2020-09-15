Newriver Reit (LON:NRR) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $72.74

Posted by on Sep 15th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Newriver Reit PLC (LON:NRR) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $72.74 and traded as low as $50.10. Newriver Reit shares last traded at $51.00, with a volume of 1,276,743 shares.

Several research firms have issued reports on NRR. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Newriver Reit in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on Newriver Reit from GBX 90 ($1.18) to GBX 76 ($0.99) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Newriver Reit from GBX 80 ($1.05) to GBX 88 ($1.15) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Shore Capital reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of Newriver Reit in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Newriver Reit in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 113.14 ($1.48).

The company has a market cap of $157.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 60.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 72.74.

Newriver Reit Company Profile (LON:NRR)

NewRiver REIT plc (‘NewRiver') is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust specializing in buying, managing, developing and recycling convenience-led, community-focused retail and leisure assets throughout the UK. Our £1.3 billion portfolio covers over 9 million sq ft and comprises 34 community shopping centres, 19 conveniently located retail parks and over 650 community pubs.

See Also: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Newriver Reit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newriver Reit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Marathon Gold Corporation Short Interest Update
Marathon Gold Corporation Short Interest Update
Pure Energy Minerals Ltd Short Interest Up 125.6% in August
Pure Energy Minerals Ltd Short Interest Up 125.6% in August
Postal Realty Trust Short Interest Update
Postal Realty Trust Short Interest Update
OTSUKA HOLDINGS/ADR Short Interest Up 123.1% in August
OTSUKA HOLDINGS/ADR Short Interest Up 123.1% in August
Serabi Gold Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $82.28
Serabi Gold Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $82.28
Direct Line Insurance Group Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $284.82
Direct Line Insurance Group Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $284.82


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report