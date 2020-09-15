Kingspan Group (LON:KGP) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $208.56

Kingspan Group plc (LON:KGP)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $208.56 and traded as low as $69.55. Kingspan Group shares last traded at $70.20, with a volume of 36,429 shares trading hands.

Separately, Barclays lifted their price objective on Kingspan Group from GBX 4,200 ($54.88) to GBX 4,800 ($62.72) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th.

The company has a market cap of $127.40 million and a P/E ratio of 37.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.68, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 66.44 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 208.56.

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions for the construction sector in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation Boards, Light & Air, Water & Energy, and Data & Flooring Technology.

