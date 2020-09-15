C&C Group (LON:CCR) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $218.88

C&C Group Plc (LON:CCR)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $218.88 and traded as low as $213.00. C&C Group shares last traded at $216.00, with a volume of 1,129,181 shares.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CCR. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of C&C Group in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of C&C Group from GBX 204 ($2.67) to GBX 207 ($2.70) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th.

The company has a market capitalization of $672.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 888.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 219.03 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 218.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.08.

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes cider, beer, wine, soft drinks, and bottled water in the Republic of Ireland, Scotland, England and Wales, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers ciders under the Magners, Bulmers, Gaymers, Woodchuck, Wyder's, Hornsby's, Blackthorn, Olde English, Addlestones, Montano, Chaplin & Cork's, K, Natch, Special VAT, and Taunton Traditional brands; and beers under the Tennent's Lager, Tennent's Black T, Caledonia Best, Heverlee, Clonmel 1650, Tennent's Beer Aged with Whisky Oak, Menabrea, Pabst Blue Ribbon, and Roundstone Irish Ale brands.

