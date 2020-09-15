Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.76

Shares of Malvern Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:MLVF) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.76 and traded as low as $12.26. Malvern Bancorp shares last traded at $12.28, with a volume of 1,921 shares traded.

MLVF has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered Malvern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Malvern Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Malvern Bancorp from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Malvern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th.

Get Malvern Bancorp alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $93.45 million, a P/E ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.76.

Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The savings and loans company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.05). Malvern Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 17.51%. The company had revenue of $7.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Malvern Bancorp Inc will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MLVF. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Malvern Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Malvern Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Malvern Bancorp by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,125 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,254 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Malvern Bancorp by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,510 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Malvern Bancorp by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,991 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

About Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF)

Malvern Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Malvern Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumer and business customers in Pennsylvania. The company accepts checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, time and savings accounts, interest and non-interest bearing accounts, NOW accounts, and CDARS/ICS reciprocal deposits.

Featured Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Malvern Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malvern Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.