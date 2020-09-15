Next Fifteen Communications Group (LON:NFC) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $375.74

Shares of Next Fifteen Communications Group plc (LON:NFC) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $375.74 and traded as high as $477.00. Next Fifteen Communications Group shares last traded at $477.00, with a volume of 30,449 shares traded.

NFC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Peel Hunt raised Next Fifteen Communications Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Next Fifteen Communications Group from GBX 420 ($5.49) to GBX 520 ($6.79) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th.

The firm has a market cap of $432.54 million and a P/E ratio of 190.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.84, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 411.84 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 375.74.

In other news, insider Tim Dyson sold 74,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 365 ($4.77), for a total transaction of £271,574.60 ($354,860.32).

About Next Fifteen Communications Group (LON:NFC)

Next Fifteen Communications Group plc provides communications services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. It offers strategy and insight, online marketing, corporate and internal communications, media training, brand and message consultancy, market research, digital, marketing communications, and creative and content, as well as public, media, analyst, and investor relations services; and digital and technology products and services.

