LRAD (NASDAQ:LRAD) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.02

Shares of LRAD Corp (NASDAQ:LRAD) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.02 and traded as high as $5.40. LRAD shares last traded at $5.27, with a volume of 144,542 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of $171.77 million, a P/E ratio of -87.83 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.02.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in LRAD stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of LRAD Corp (NASDAQ:LRAD) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,164 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. 49.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LRAD Corporation designs, develops, and commercializes directed sound technologies and products in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It develops directed acoustic communication systems that focus sound over short and long distances. The company offers directional and omnidirectional acoustic systems and accessories.

