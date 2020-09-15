Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $95.28

Thomson Reuters Corp (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $95.28 and traded as high as $102.46. Thomson Reuters shares last traded at $102.37, with a volume of 659,476 shares traded.

Separately, TD Securities raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$100.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.51, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$98.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$95.28. The company has a market capitalization of $50.83 billion and a PE ratio of 32.03.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.54 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.98 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters Corp will post 1.9811806 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.31%.

In other Thomson Reuters news, Director Brian S. Peccarelli sold 17,744 shares of Thomson Reuters stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$98.50, for a total transaction of C$1,747,755.61. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,954.95.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information-based tools to professionals worldwide. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics.

