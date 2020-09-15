Atac Resources (CVE:ATC) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.22

Posted by on Sep 15th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Atac Resources Ltd. (CVE:ATC) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.22 and traded as high as $0.34. Atac Resources shares last traded at $0.32, with a volume of 408,762 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of $44.25 million and a P/E ratio of -35.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.22.

About Atac Resources (CVE:ATC)

ATAC Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its flagship property is the Rackla gold project, which consists of 8,739 mineral claims with an area of approximately 1,700 square kilometers located in the Mayo Mining District of central Yukon.

Featured Story: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for Atac Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atac Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Next Fifteen Communications Group Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $375.74
Next Fifteen Communications Group Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $375.74
LRAD Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.02
LRAD Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.02
Thomson Reuters Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $95.28
Thomson Reuters Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $95.28
Atac Resources Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.22
Atac Resources Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.22
TELEPHNE AND DATA SYS 6.625% SNR NTS Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $24.22
TELEPHNE AND DATA SYS 6.625% SNR NTS Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $24.22
Roxgold Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00
Roxgold Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report