TELEPHNE AND DATA SYS 6.625% SNR NTS (NYSE:TDI) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $24.22

Posted by on Sep 15th, 2020

Shares of TELEPHNE AND DATA SYS 6.625% SNR NTS (NYSE:TDI) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $24.22 and traded as high as $25.64. TELEPHNE AND DATA SYS 6.625% SNR NTS shares last traded at $25.60, with a volume of 1,700 shares changing hands.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 30th will be issued a $0.4141 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 29th.

TELEPHNE AND DATA SYS 6.625% SNR NTS Company Profile (NYSE:TDI)

There is no company description available for Telephone and Data Systems Inc

