Roxgold (CVE:ROG) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Roxgold Inc (CVE:ROG)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.40. Roxgold shares last traded at $1.33, with a volume of 282,383 shares.

In related news, Senior Officer Paul Andrew Criddle sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.54, for a total value of C$462,510.00.

About Roxgold (CVE:ROG)

Roxgold Inc is a Canada-based gold exploration and development company. The Company is engaged in the business of acquiring, exploring and evaluating mineral properties, and developing them through to construction or disposing them when the evaluation is completed. The Company has a development project, the Yaramoko Gold Project, which is located in Burkina Faso, West Africa.

