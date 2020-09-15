Lennar (NYSE:LEN.B) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $45.13

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN.B)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $45.13 and traded as high as $63.27. Lennar shares last traded at $62.70, with a volume of 108,348 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lennar from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

The company has a market capitalization of $19.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.19 and its 200 day moving average is $45.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 14.21.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN.B) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 15th. The construction company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter. Lennar had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 13.08%.

About Lennar (NYSE:LEN.B)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

