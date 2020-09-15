OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.64

OceanaGold Corp (TSE:OGC)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.64 and traded as high as $2.92. OceanaGold shares last traded at $2.87, with a volume of 1,961,835 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on OGC shares. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on OceanaGold from C$5.00 to C$4.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, September 6th. Pi Financial decreased their price target on shares of OceanaGold from C$5.75 to C$5.50 in a report on Friday, August 28th. Cormark upped their price target on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.75 to C$4.25 in a report on Friday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of OceanaGold in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$5.00 price target on shares of OceanaGold and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th.

Get OceanaGold alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion and a P/E ratio of -25.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.14, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$3.24 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.64.

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported C($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$132.84 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that OceanaGold Corp will post 0.3129637 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OceanaGold Company Profile (TSE:OGC)

OceanaGold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine on Luzon Island in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, United States of America.

Further Reading: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for OceanaGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanaGold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.