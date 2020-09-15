TELUS (TSE:T) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $23.23

Shares of TELUS Co. (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $23.23 and traded as high as $24.06. TELUS shares last traded at $23.82, with a volume of 1,762,893 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$26.94.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$23.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$23.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.61, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.58 billion and a PE ratio of 20.41.

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.61 billion. Analysts forecast that TELUS Co. will post 1.3383038 earnings per share for the current year.

TELUS Company Profile (TSE:T)

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business security solutions.

