Stantec (TSE:STN) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $40.66

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $40.66 and traded as high as $41.67. Stantec shares last traded at $41.08, with a volume of 189,803 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on STN shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Stantec from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. TD Securities upped their price target on Stantec from C$51.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Stantec from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Stantec from C$46.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Stantec from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$46.18.

Get Stantec alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$42.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$40.66. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.89.

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$951.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$943.15 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Stantec Inc. will post 2.3969343 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.70%.

In other news, Director Paul Jeremy David Alpern sold 4,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.86, for a total transaction of C$183,340.65. Also, Director Jeffrey Philip Stone sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.34, for a total value of C$82,687.00.

Stantec Company Profile (TSE:STN)

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consulting Services – Canada, Consulting Services – United States, and Consulting Services – Global.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.