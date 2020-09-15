Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.24

Posted by on Sep 15th, 2020

Stellus Capital Investment Corp (NYSE:SCM)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.24 and traded as high as $8.97. Stellus Capital Investment shares last traded at $8.72, with a volume of 153,680 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SCM shares. TheStreet cut shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, National Securities raised shares of Stellus Capital Investment to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Stellus Capital Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.18 and its 200 day moving average is $8.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.92 million, a PE ratio of 28.13 and a beta of 1.29.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The investment management company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. Stellus Capital Investment had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The business had revenue of $13.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.49 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Stellus Capital Investment Corp will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.47%. Stellus Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.30%.

In other news, Director Dean D’angelo bought 5,000 shares of Stellus Capital Investment stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.12 per share, for a total transaction of $40,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert T. Ladd bought 20,000 shares of Stellus Capital Investment stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.98 per share, for a total transaction of $159,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 35,000 shares of company stock worth $280,700 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Stellus Capital Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $844,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Stellus Capital Investment by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 108,484 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 27,317 shares in the last quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Stellus Capital Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $710,000. Cliffwater LLC purchased a new position in Stellus Capital Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $441,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Stellus Capital Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $310,000. Institutional investors own 15.66% of the company’s stock.

Stellus Capital Investment Company Profile (NYSE:SCM)

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund seeks to invest in companies with an EBITDA between $5 million and $50 million.

