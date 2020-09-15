Canterbury Park (NASDAQ:CPHC) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.78

Posted by on Sep 15th, 2020

Canterbury Park Holding Corp (NASDAQ:CPHC)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.78 and traded as high as $12.70. Canterbury Park shares last traded at $12.29, with a volume of 1,640 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Canterbury Park from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.78. The stock has a market cap of $57.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.30 and a beta of 0.65.

Canterbury Park (NASDAQ:CPHC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.77 million during the quarter. Canterbury Park had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 1.58%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPHC. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Canterbury Park by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 442,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canterbury Park by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 205,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canterbury Park during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canterbury Park during the 2nd quarter valued at $171,000. 27.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canterbury Park Company Profile (NASDAQ:CPHC)

Canterbury Park Holding Corporation hosts pari-mutuel wagering on horse races and unbanked card games at its Canterbury park racetrack and card casino facility in Shakopee, Minnesota. The company operates through four segments: Horse Racing, Card Casino, Food and Beverage, and Development. The Horse Racing segment operates year-round simulcasting of horse races and wagering on live thoroughbred; and quarter horse races on a seasonal basis.

