Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $30.49

Posted by on Sep 15th, 2020

Quebecor, Inc. (TSE:QBR.B) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $30.49 and traded as high as $33.31. Quebecor shares last traded at $32.96, with a volume of 460,712 shares trading hands.

QBR.B has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Quebecor from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Quebecor from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Quebecor from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Quebecor from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Quebecor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$31.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 541.43, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$32.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$30.49.

Quebecor Company Profile (TSE:QBR.B)

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

