Vallourec (EPA:VK) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $18.74

Posted by on Sep 15th, 2020

Shares of Vallourec SA (EPA:VK) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.74 and traded as high as $19.30. Vallourec shares last traded at $18.32, with a volume of 108,509 shares.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of €26.44 and a 200 day moving average price of €18.74.

Vallourec Company Profile (EPA:VK)

Vallourec SA through its subsidiaries, provides tubular solutions primarily for the energy markets and other industrial applications in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through Seamless Tubes and Specialty Products segments. The company produces hot-rolled seamless carbon and alloy steel tubes for the oil and gas, power generation, chemical and petrochemical, and automotive and mechanical engineering industries, as well as produces stainless steel and titanium tubes.

