Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.85

Genie Energy Ltd (NYSE:GNE) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.85 and traded as high as $8.74. Genie Energy shares last traded at $8.61, with a volume of 28,909 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GNE shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Genie Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Genie Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th.

Get Genie Energy alerts:

The company has a market cap of $224.68 million, a P/E ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.85.

Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $76.08 million during the quarter. Genie Energy had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 20.76%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.0868 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. This is an increase from Genie Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Genie Energy by 1,542.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 77,551 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 72,828 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Genie Energy by 22.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 336,006 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 62,165 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Genie Energy by 54.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,377 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Genie Energy by 354.9% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 164,740 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 128,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Genie Energy by 38.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 37,435 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 10,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.37% of the company’s stock.

About Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE)

Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a retail energy provider; and an oil and gas exploration company. The company operates through three segments: Genie Retail Energy; Genie Energy Services; and Genie Oil and Gas, Inc It resells electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers primarily in the Eastern and Midwestern United States, as well as in the United Kingdom, Japan, and Finland.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Genie Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genie Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.