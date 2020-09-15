ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) (TSE:ACO.X) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $39.89

ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) (TSE:ACO.X)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $39.89 and traded as high as $39.92. ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) shares last traded at $39.47, with a volume of 164,206 shares changing hands.

ACO.X has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) from C$51.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) from C$44.00 to C$45.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. CSFB upgraded ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$48.81.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.67. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$40.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$39.89.

In related news, insider Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. bought 3,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$38.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$118,728.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 26,055,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,010,945,484.80. Insiders acquired 9,760 shares of company stock worth $370,738 over the last quarter.

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity, pipeline and liquid, and retail energy businesses in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Utilities Limited, Structures & Logistics, Neltume Ports, and Corporate & Other segments. The Canadian Utilities Limited segment provides electricity services, such as electricity generation, transmission, distribution, and other related infrastructure solutions; and pipelines and liquid services that include integrated natural gas transmission, distribution and storage, industrial water solutions, and related infrastructure development, as well as retails natural gas and electricity.

