Crumbs Bake Shop (OTCMKTS:CRMBQ) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Posted by on Sep 15th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Crumbs Bake Shop Inc (OTCMKTS:CRMBQ)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. Crumbs Bake Shop shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 1,100 shares changing hands.

About Crumbs Bake Shop (OTCMKTS:CRMBQ)

Crumbs Bake Shop, Inc sells various cupcakes, cakes, cookies, and other baked goods. The company provides its products through a network of its stores, as well as online. It also offers catering services. Crumbs Bake Shop, Inc is based in Paducah, Kentucky. On June 22, 2015, the voluntary petition of Crumbs Bake Shop, Inc for reorganization under Chapter 11 was converted to Chapter 7.

Featured Article: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Crumbs Bake Shop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crumbs Bake Shop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Next Fifteen Communications Group Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $375.74
Next Fifteen Communications Group Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $375.74
LRAD Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.02
LRAD Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.02
Thomson Reuters Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $95.28
Thomson Reuters Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $95.28
Atac Resources Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.22
Atac Resources Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.22
TELEPHNE AND DATA SYS 6.625% SNR NTS Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $24.22
TELEPHNE AND DATA SYS 6.625% SNR NTS Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $24.22
Roxgold Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00
Roxgold Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report