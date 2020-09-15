SDL (LON:SDL) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $512.44

SDL plc (LON:SDL)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $512.44 and traded as high as $748.00. SDL shares last traded at $730.00, with a volume of 86,524 shares traded.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of SDL to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 660 ($8.62) to GBX 760 ($9.93) in a report on Wednesday, August 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.97, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 606.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 512.44. The stock has a market cap of $666.55 million and a P/E ratio of 31.06.

SDL plc provides content management and language translation services. It operates through Language Services, Language Technologies, and Global Content Technologies segments. The company offers translation services; enterprise, desktop, and statistical machine translation technologies; and content and knowledge management technologies.

