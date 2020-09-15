SDL (LON:SDL) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $512.44

Posted by on Sep 15th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

SDL plc (LON:SDL)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $512.44 and traded as high as $748.00. SDL shares last traded at $730.00, with a volume of 86,524 shares traded.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of SDL to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 660 ($8.62) to GBX 760 ($9.93) in a report on Wednesday, August 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.97, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 606.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 512.44. The stock has a market cap of $666.55 million and a P/E ratio of 31.06.

About SDL (LON:SDL)

SDL plc provides content management and language translation services. It operates through Language Services, Language Technologies, and Global Content Technologies segments. The company offers translation services; enterprise, desktop, and statistical machine translation technologies; and content and knowledge management technologies.

Featured Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for SDL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SDL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Next Fifteen Communications Group Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $375.74
Next Fifteen Communications Group Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $375.74
LRAD Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.02
LRAD Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.02
Thomson Reuters Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $95.28
Thomson Reuters Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $95.28
Atac Resources Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.22
Atac Resources Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.22
TELEPHNE AND DATA SYS 6.625% SNR NTS Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $24.22
TELEPHNE AND DATA SYS 6.625% SNR NTS Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $24.22
Roxgold Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00
Roxgold Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report