Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.96

Paramount Resources Ltd (TSE:POU) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.96 and traded as high as $2.28. Paramount Resources shares last traded at $2.21, with a volume of 444,350 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on POU. CSFB lifted their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$1.50 to C$1.75 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$1.50 to C$1.75 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$2.00 to C$2.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$0.80 to C$2.25 in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$4.00.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$2.49 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.30, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $295.66 million and a PE ratio of -1.45.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.70) by C$0.13. The firm had revenue of C$102.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$116.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Paramount Resources Ltd will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Paramount Resources (TSE:POU)

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. Its principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments covering approximately 3.0 million net acres located in Alberta and British Columbia.

