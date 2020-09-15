Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.27

Sep 15th, 2020

Mullen Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:MLLGF)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.27 and traded as high as $7.33. Mullen Group shares last traded at $7.33, with a volume of 1,205 shares.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Mullen Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from $9.50 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mullen Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.30.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.30 and its 200-day moving average is $5.27.

About Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF)

Mullen Group Ltd. provides transportation and oilfield services in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Trucking/Logistics and Oilfield Services. The Trucking/Logistics segment transports general freight; cables, and pipe and steel products; and dry bulk commodities comprising cement and frac sand, as well as over-dimensional loads, such as heavy equipment, compressors and over-sized goods.

