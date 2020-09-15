Wynn Macau (OTCMKTS:WYNMF) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.77

Wynn Macau Ltd (OTCMKTS:WYNMF)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.77 and traded as high as $1.84. Wynn Macau shares last traded at $1.82, with a volume of 32,019 shares trading hands.

WYNMF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Wynn Macau from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Macquarie lowered Wynn Macau from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Citigroup lowered Wynn Macau from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wynn Macau from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Wynn Macau from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wynn Macau currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Wynn Macau alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.77.

Wynn Macau, Limited develops, owns, and operates the Wynn Macau and Wynn Palace casino resorts in Macau. The company's Wynn Macau resort features approximately 273,000 square feet of casino space offering 24-hour gaming and various games, including private gaming salons, sky casinos, and a poker pit; 2 hotel towers with 1,008 rooms and suites; 8 casual and fine dining restaurants; and recreation and leisure facilities, such as 2 health clubs and spas, a salon, and a pool.

See Also: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Macau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Macau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.