Capital Gearing Trust (LON:CGT) Reaches New 52-Week High on Insider Buying Activity

Capital Gearing Trust plc (LON:CGT) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as GBX 4,570 ($59.72) and last traded at GBX 4,555 ($59.52), with a volume of 19149 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4,555 ($59.52).

Specifically, insider Alastair Laing bought 197 shares of Capital Gearing Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 4,537 ($59.28) per share, for a total transaction of £8,937.89 ($11,678.94).

The company has a market cap of $531.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 4,485.30 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 4,350.97.

Capital Gearing Trust P.L.C. is a self-managed Investment Trust. The Fund’s investment objective is to achieve capital growth principally through investment in quoted closed ended and other collective investment vehicles with a willingness to hold cash, bonds, index linked securities and commodities.

