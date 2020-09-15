Valens GroWorks (OTCMKTS:VLNCF) Shares Down 1.6%

Shares of Valens GroWorks Corp. (OTCMKTS:VLNCF) fell 1.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.51 and last traded at $1.52. 103,484 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 251,673 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.54.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VLNCF. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on shares of Valens GroWorks in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Raymond James cut shares of Valens GroWorks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.65.

Valens GroWorks Corp., engages in development and manufacturing of cannabinoid based products. The company operates through Cannabis Operations and Analytical Testing segments. The Cannabis Operation segment provides extraction, post processing, and white label manufacturing under the standard processing and standard cultivation license issued by Health Canada.

