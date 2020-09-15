Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Herman Miller Call Options (NASDAQ:MLHR)

Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 9,220 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,352% compared to the average daily volume of 635 call options.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MLHR. Benchmark began coverage on Herman Miller in a report on Friday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BidaskClub raised Herman Miller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. Finally, Sidoti raised Herman Miller from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Herman Miller currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

Herman Miller stock opened at $24.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.17 and a beta of 1.56. Herman Miller has a fifty-two week low of $14.39 and a fifty-two week high of $49.87.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The business services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $475.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.47 million. Herman Miller had a positive return on equity of 19.90% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. Herman Miller’s revenue was down 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share.

In other news, Director Michael A. Volkema acquired 25,000 shares of Herman Miller stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.44 per share, with a total value of $536,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,680,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Herman Miller in the first quarter valued at $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Herman Miller during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Herman Miller during the first quarter valued at about $86,000. Caption Management LLC purchased a new stake in Herman Miller during the second quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Herman Miller by 20.3% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the period. 80.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company provides modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, and Resolve names; seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Say, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and storage products under the Meridian and Tu names.

