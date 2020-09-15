Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) versus Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) Critical Contrast

Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) and Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Organovo and Vericel’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Organovo $2.20 million 21.94 -$18.71 million N/A N/A Vericel $117.85 million 6.75 -$9.66 million $0.18 97.72

Vericel has higher revenue and earnings than Organovo.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.0% of Vericel shares are held by institutional investors. 5.1% of Organovo shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of Vericel shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Organovo has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vericel has a beta of 2.88, indicating that its share price is 188% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Organovo and Vericel, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Organovo 0 0 0 0 N/A Vericel 0 1 4 0 2.80

Vericel has a consensus price target of $24.25, indicating a potential upside of 37.86%. Given Vericel’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Vericel is more favorable than Organovo.

Profitability

This table compares Organovo and Vericel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Organovo -798.68% -54.41% -49.24% Vericel N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Vericel beats Organovo on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Organovo Company Profile

Organovo Holdings, Inc., a biotechnology company, provides therapeutic and drug profiling capabilities based on its 3D bioprint tissues that emulate human biology and diseases. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture. The company offers ExVive human liver tissue and ExVive human kidney tissue used for predictive preclinical testing of drug compounds. It is also developing in vivo liver tissues to treat a range of rare, life-threatening diseases. In addition, the company offers preclinical in vitro disease modeling platforms, including a range of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis conditions. Further, it involved in various programs to develop its NovoTissues transplantable tissues to address various serious unmet medical needs in adult and pediatric populations primarily focusing on liver disease. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Vericel Company Profile

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets. It markets autologous cell therapy products, including MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns. The company also develops ixmyelocel-T, a patient-specific multicellular therapy that has completed Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of advanced heart failure due to ischemic dilated cardiomyopathy. The company was formerly known as Aastrom Biosciences, Inc. Vericel Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

