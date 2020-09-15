Short Interest in Nexa Resources SA (NYSE:NEXA) Decreases By 22.4%

Nexa Resources SA (NYSE:NEXA) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 131,200 shares, a decrease of 22.4% from the August 15th total of 169,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Nexa Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Nexa Resources from $3.00 to $3.10 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Nexa Resources from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Nexa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.66.

Nexa Resources stock opened at $7.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $974.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.41. Nexa Resources has a one year low of $2.57 and a one year high of $10.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.48.

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $336.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.61 million. Nexa Resources had a negative return on equity of 3.86% and a negative net margin of 38.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nexa Resources will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Nexa Resources during the first quarter worth about $72,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Nexa Resources by 27.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 97,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 20,798 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Nexa Resources by 245.8% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 37,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 26,347 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Nexa Resources by 74.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 32,240 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Nexa Resources by 5.5% during the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 28,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 8.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nexa Resources

Nexa Resources SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. It also produces copper, lead, silver, and gold deposits. The company owns and operates five mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil.

