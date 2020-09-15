Parex Resources Inc (OTCMKTS:PARXF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Parex Resources Inc (OTCMKTS:PARXF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 590,300 shares, a decrease of 22.7% from the August 15th total of 763,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 155.3 days.

Shares of PARXF opened at $11.78 on Tuesday. Parex Resources has a 52-week low of $6.50 and a 52-week high of $19.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.54.

PARXF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Parex Resources from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Parex Resources from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th.

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 2,037,753 gross acres. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved plus probable reserves of 184.674 million barrels of oil equivalent.

