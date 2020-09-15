Partners Group Holding (OTCMKTS:PGPHF) Short Interest Down 22.6% in August

Partners Group Holding (OTCMKTS:PGPHF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,500 shares, a decline of 22.6% from the August 15th total of 23,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 185.0 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PGPHF shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised Partners Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Partners Group in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Partners Group in a research report on Monday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Partners Group has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of PGPHF opened at $972.00 on Tuesday. Partners Group has a one year low of $535.00 and a one year high of $1,030.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $983.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $857.48.

Partners Group Holding AG is a private equity firm specializing in direct, secondary, and primary investments across private equity, private real estate, private infrastructure, and private debt. The firm also makes fund of funds investments. It seeks to invest in distressed, special situations, later stage, mature, early venture, mid venture, late venture, industry consolidation, buyouts, recapitalizations, emerging growth, and seed capital.

