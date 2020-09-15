The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) Short Interest Down 22.4% in August

The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 270,200 shares, a decrease of 22.4% from the August 15th total of 348,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 156,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCKT. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in The Hackett Group by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 55,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 5.7% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 106.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 16.5% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 3.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. 79.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HCKT. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on The Hackett Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Hackett Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded The Hackett Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

The Hackett Group stock opened at $11.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.44. The company has a market capitalization of $358.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.28, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.76. The Hackett Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $18.90.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 4.17%. The business had revenue of $52.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.29 million. Research analysts anticipate that The Hackett Group will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. The Hackett Group’s payout ratio is currently 48.10%.

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and European countries. Its executive advisory programs include best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry, an inquiry service used by clients for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research, a research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content.

